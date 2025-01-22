US Capitol rioters celebrate prison release after Trump pardons

When Kevin Loftus became one of the Capitol rioters granted a sweeping pardon by new US President Donald Trump, he walked out of the Philadelphia prison where he was being held and drove overnight to Washington without even stopping to change his clothes.

Loftus was making a beeline for the Washington prison that has become a focal point for the Trump supporters convicted of storming the Capitol building in Washington on 6 January, 2021, and that still holds 15 of the rioters.

The 56-year-old came, he told AFP early Tuesday, to “get everybody out.”

Hours after being sworn in on Monday, Trump granted pardons to more than 1,500 people who stormed the Capitol—including those convicted of assaulting police officers.

He described them as “hostages” and ordered that all pending criminal cases against Capitol riot defendants be dropped.