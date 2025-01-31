Trump blames deadly Washington air collision on 'diversity'

US President Donald Trump -- speaking as the bodies of 67 people were being pulled from Washington's Potomac River -- launched a political attack Thursday blaming diversity hires for the midair collision between an airliner and a military helicopter.

Trump's politicisation of the tragedy came as investigators warned they needed time to unpick how the Bombardier jet, operated by an American Airlines subsidiary, and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter could smash into each other late Wednesday.

But a key step in the probe occurred Thursday, as the National Transportation Safety Board said the plane's cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder -- commonly known as the black boxes -- were recovered from the site.

"The recorders are at the NTSB labs for evaluation," the agency told AFP.

According to a New York Times report, staffing was thin in the control tower at Reagan National Airport, where the airliner was about to land when the collision occurred.