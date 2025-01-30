Passenger plane carrying over 60 collides with helicopter near Washington airport

However, the plane involved, a Bombardier regional jet, can carry about 78 passengers.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall said on X that it was “carrying roughly 60 passengers.” It was not clear where he obtained the information.

A US Army official said the helicopter was a Black Hawk model carrying three soldiers as crew aboard—their status currently unknown.

The Washington Post quoted unnamed sources saying that police had started to pull multiple bodies from the Potomac.

Witness Ari Schulman described “a stream of sparks” and what looked like a large firework when the nighttime collision erupted overhead as he drove home.

“Initially I saw the plane and it looked fine, normal. It was right about to head over land,” he told CNN. “Three seconds later and at that point it was banked all the way to the right... I could see the underside of it, it was lit up a very bright yellow, and there was a stream of sparks underneath it. It looked like a Roman candle.”

President Donald Trump said he had been “fully briefed” and said of any victims, “may God bless their souls.”