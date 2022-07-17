Canada says Russian presence at G20 meeting was ‘absurd’

Canadian finance minister Chrystia Freeland said her government protested at the gathering that it did not even want Russia to be there.

“Russia’s presence at this meeting was like inviting an arsonist to a meeting of firefighters,” she told a news conference by telephone from Bali.

“That is because Russia is directly and solely responsible for the illegal invasion of Ukraine, and its economic consequences, which are being felt by us all,” Freeland said.