Biden, Harris push abortion rights in election battle with Trump

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will push the fight for abortion rights this week, highlighting what Democrats believe is political kryptonite for Donald Trump in November's election.

Harris is being promoted by the Biden campaign as the face of the reproductive rights issue, delivering a message that if Republican former president Trump makes a comeback, he will seek to impose further restrictions on abortion.

Harris travels to Wisconsin to launch a nationwide tour on the issue on Monday, the 51st anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade court decision legalising abortion. A conservative-leaning Supreme Court featuring three Trump-appointed judges struck that ruling down in 2022.

Harris and Biden will then make their first joint appearance on the 2024 campaign trail with a major rally on the issue in Virginia on Tuesday, along with First Lady Jill Biden and "Second Gentleman" Douglas Emhoff, Harris's husband.