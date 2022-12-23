Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump

The congressional panel probing the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol released its final report late on Thursday, outlining its case that former US President Donald Trump should face criminal charges of inciting the deadly riot.

The House of Representatives Select Committee also made public the transcripts of a number of its interviews and witness testimonies earlier on Thursday and on Wednesday.

The report, which runs to more than 800 pages, is based on nearly 1,200 interviews over 18 months and hundreds of thousands of documents, as well as the rulings of more than 60 federal and state courts.