Trump unveils plans for ‘Golden Dome’ missile shield for US

US President Donald Trump unveiled new details Tuesday on his plan for a “Golden Dome” missile shield system to protect the country against attacks, saying it should be operational in about three years.

The president announced $25 billion in initial funding for the plan, which he said could eventually cost a total of some $175 billion.

“In the campaign I promised the American people I would build a cutting-edge missile defense shield,” Trump said at the White House. “Today I am pleased to announce we have officially selected architecture for this state-of-the-art system.”