More Democrats in US Congress say they fear Biden can’t win

A growing number of Democrats in the US Congress said they worried that President Joe Biden could not beat Donald Trump in the 5 November election, though they emerged from closed-door meetings on Tuesday with no plans for collective action.

A seventh Democrat in the US House of Representatives publicly called on the 81-year-old incumbent to end his wounded reelection campaign, and the first Senate Democrat came forward to say that Biden could not win, though he stopped short of calling on him to drop out.

“Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election and maybe win it by a landslide and take with it the Senate and the House,” Democratic Senator Michael Bennet said in an interview on CNN. Asked if Biden should end his campaign, he replied, “This is something for the president to consider.”