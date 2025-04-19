Plan for expanded Muslim community triggers hope, fear in Texas

Threats to Muslims living in Texas are nothing new, but lately the vile phone calls to Imran Chaudhary have ramped up.

The cause?

Chaudhary's early plans for construction of 1,000 new homes, a community center, school, hospital and -- controversially -- a mosque and Islamic private school to serve the growing Muslim community near East Plano, in a thinly populated corner of east Texas.

One anonymous caller says, in an expletive filled message, "I suggest you get the fuck out of America while it's still an option."