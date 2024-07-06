Biden dismisses calls to quit in key TV interview

Joe Biden fended off questions about his mental fitness and electability on Friday in a TV interview meant to draw a line under a disastrous debate performance that triggered calls for him to quit his re-election bid.

With rebellion brewing among some nervous Democratic voters, lawmakers and donors, the one-to-one with the ABC network was hyped as the most consequential of the 81-year-old president's long career.

But the 22-minute sit-down appeared to provide little reassurance, as Biden blamed sickness for his sub-par performance and repeatedly dismissed polling and fears within his party that the debate had gravely wounded his prospects.

"I was sick, I was feeling terrible... I just had a really bad cold," said the president, in his first unscripted remarks of any length since last week's showdown with Republican rival Donald Trump.

The interview was intended to help Biden weather the storm, but his hoarse voice and meandering answers drew immediate Democratic fire for appearing "out of touch."

Asked if staying in the race might jeopardize Democrats holding on to the White House, Biden said: "I don't think anybody's more qualified to be president or win this race than me."