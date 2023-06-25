Biden vows to fight Republicans’ ‘extreme’ anti-abortion agenda

A year after the US Supreme Court scrapped the constitutional right to abortion in the United States, President Joe Biden on Saturday vowed to fight against the “extreme and dangerous” effort by Republicans to curb access to the procedure nationwide.

The high court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision passed the regulation of abortion back to individual states—some of which have since moved to drastically restrict the procedure.

“State bans are just the beginning,” Biden said in a statement on the anniversary of the ruling. “Their agenda is extreme, dangerous, and out-of-step with the vast majority of Americans.”

Pro- and anti-abortion groups were holding rival events in the American capital on Saturday, and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the health care “crisis” regarding reproductive rights in a speech in the southern state of North Carolina.