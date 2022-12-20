The man behind Trump World's myth of rigged voting machines

One team member was Joshua Merritt, a computer consultant and conspiracy buff.

On 4 Augus, several days before the symposium began, Waldron emailed the team a “slice” of what was purported to be the packet-capture data, according to Merritt and a copy of the email reviewed by Reuters. Merritt said the team worked remotely, communicating through a secure chat board.

Merritt said the data only confused the Red Team members. They couldn’t find the promised packet captures, or “PCAPS.”

“We all came to the assessment very quickly: It did not say what Lindell said it said,” Merritt said. “We realized the PCAP stuff was horseshit.”

When the symposium opened on Aug. 10, more cyber experts arrived to assess the data Lindell had promised to release. One of them was Robert Graham, a cybersecurity consultant and popular blogger on cyber issues. He said he analyzed the material and concluded it was “bunk” and “the product of a deranged imagination.”

Zeidman, the computer forensics specialist, said he came to the symposium as a conservative Trump supporter who was intrigued by Lindell’s claims. He said he and every other expert who attended, including some he described as “world class,” came away disappointed: “I can tell you, unanimously, everybody there concluded that it was bogus.”

Lindell now says the material he provided was not the packet captures he’d promised at all, and that’s why the experts couldn’t make sense of it. He gave several reasons for holding back the data, including that he was assaulted by unnamed assailants on the second night of the symposium. Lindell has sometimes said his attackers had a gun, and other times said they had a yellow device that they pressed painfully into his ribs. Additionally, he said, his security team advised him that the US government would put a “poison pill” in the data to undermine its credibility.