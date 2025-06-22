Trump's remarks in full after US strikes on Iran

President Donald Trump delivered brief remarks from the White House late Saturday after the US military carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Here is what Trump said in full:

"A short time ago the US military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime: Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

"Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise.

"Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror.