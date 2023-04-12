US tries to reassure allies after classified intel leak

Blinken said he had spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and “reaffirmed our enduring support for Ukraine and for its efforts to defend its territorial integrity, its sovereignty, its independence.”

The breach reportedly includes classified information about Ukraine’s battle against invading Russian forces, as well as secret assessments of US allies. Some of the most sensitive information is purportedly related to Ukraine’s military capabilities and shortcomings.

Kuleba said earlier that Blinken had “vehemently rejected any attempts to cast doubt on Ukraine’s capacity to win on the battlefield.”

The Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the disclosure of the documents.