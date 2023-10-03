Trump reaped over $100 million through fraud, New York says as trial starts

'Mona Lisa Properties'

James has accused Trump of materially overvaluing assets including his Trump Tower penthouse apartment in Manhattan, his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and various office towers and golf clubs, and inflated his own fortune by as much as $2.2 billion.

"This isn't business as usual, and this isn't how sophisticated parties deal with each other," Kevin Wallace, a lawyer from James' office, said in his opening statement. "These are not victimless crimes."

Christopher Kise, a lawyer for Trump, countered in his opening statement that Trump's financials were entirely legal.

"He has made a fortune literally being right about real estate investments," Kise said. "There was no intent to defraud, there was no illegality, there was no default, there was no breach, there was no reliance from the banks, there were no unjust profits, and there were no victims."

Alina Habba, another lawyer, separately told Engoron that Trump's assets were "Mona Lisa properties" that could fetch premium prices if Trump sold them.

Trump wore a dark blue suit, a brighter blue tie and an American flag pin on his lapel in court.

As he entered, he called the case "a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time."

James said her office was ready to prove its case.

"The law is both powerful and fragile," she said. "No matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law."