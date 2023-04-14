US airman charged over documents leak

A 21-year-old national guardsman was charged Friday with orchestrating the most damaging leak of US classified documents for a decade, an embarrassing breach that raises tough questions over the junior official's access to high-level secrets.

Jack Teixeira was arrested Thursday following a week-long probe into the leak of documents unveiling US concern over Ukraine's ability to fend off the Russian invasion, and which showed Washington has spied on allies Israel and South Korea.

It is the biggest such breach since the 2013 dump of National Security Agency documents by Edward Snowden.

Teixeira was charged with the "unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information" at his first court appearance, a short hearing in Boston.

He is also accused of the "unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material." The counts carry prison sentences of ten years and five years respectively.