Secrets vs press freedom: the US case against Julian Assange

US authorities allege that Assange directed and abetted Manning in stealing the files, when he tried to help her break a pass-code to a Pentagon computer system.

On that basis, on 11 April, 2019 the Department of Justice (DOJ) unsealed initial charges against Assange for conspiracy to break into a classified computer system to obtain "national defence information," and requested his extradition from Britain.

Twelve days later, the department issued a superseding indictment, charging him with 17 counts under the US Espionage Act.

It said that Assange, a citizen of Australia, had stolen US defence and national security information and disclosed it, putting the country, its officials and confidential sources at risk.