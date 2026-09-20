Trump extends push for $100,000 H-1B visas by another year

President Donald Trump has extended an executive order that would impose a fee of USD 100,000 for H-1B non-immigrant visas by another year, the White House said on Friday.

US employers seeking to hire skilled foreign workers can use the federal government's H-1B visa program for a fee, allowing tech and other professionals from abroad to work in the United States for a few years.

Trump, who has pursued an aggressive immigration crackdown, has criticised the program and wants to permanently raise the fee from between USD 2,000 and USD 5,000 to at least USD 100,000, though the attempt has faced legal challenges.