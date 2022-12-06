Brazil's Lula to meet Biden after swearing-in: Advisor

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will likely wait until after his inauguration on 1 January to travel to Washington for a planned meeting with US president Joe Biden, a top adviser said Monday.

Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, formally extended the invitation for a White House visit to the president-elect during a visit to Brasilia Monday, but there has been a back-and-forth on the dates.

Lula's camp initially said he would visit Washington later this month, before he takes over from far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, whom he defeated in a hard-fought election in October.