Trump unveils Supreme Court justice choice

President Donald Trump named Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, setting in motion a rush by Republicans to cement a conservative majority on the court on the eve of a tense and potentially disputed US election.

Trump stood alongside Barrett at a White House Rose Garden ceremony to announce his decision, calling her "one of the most brilliant and gifted minds" in the legal world.

Despite strong opposition from Democrats, he predicted a "very quick" and "straightforward" confirmation in the Republican-led Senate, with the process completed before the 3 November election.