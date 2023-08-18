Guatemala: Cradle of Mayan civilization ravaged by poverty, graft

While Guatemala has the biggest economy of Central America's seven countries, it also has some of the worst poverty, malnutrition and child mortality rates in Latin America, the World Bank says.

Economic growth came in at 4 percent in 2022 and is projected to drop to 3.2 percent in 2023. Textiles, coffee, sugar, silver and bananas are among the country's main exports.

Nearly 60 percent of its population lives in poverty, most of them in rural and Indigenous areas.

One in two children under five suffer chronic malnutrition, according to UNICEF, and illiteracy is at nearly 20 percent, according to the 2018 census.

Remittances from Guatemalans abroad amounted to about 19 percent of GDP in 2022, more than exports.

Guatemala's homicide rate, among the highest in the world, was 17.3 per 100,000 in 2022, according to the UN -- about three times the global average.

Half of the killings were attributed to gang violence related to drug trafficking.

Crime and poverty push thousands to undertake the dangerous migrant journey each to the United States, passing through Mexico.

The foreign ministry estimates more than 2.8 million Guatemalans reside in the United States, around half a million legally.