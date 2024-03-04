Haley posts first primary win, in Washington DC

Nikki Haley won the Republican presidential primary in Washington DC on Sunday, scoring her first victory as she struggles to remain relevant in her underdog race against Donald Trump.

Haley's symbolic victory in the nation's capital comes just ahead a decisive day in the long US nominating process -- Super Tuesday, in which 15 states and one territory vote.

Washington is a solidly Democratic town with a small number of registered Republicans. CNN, which was among outlets reporting that Haley won on Sunday, put it at just 22,000.

Haley took 63 per cent of the votes in a primary held in just one place -- a downtown hotel, according to Politico, which quoted Washington party officials.

In the 2020 election against Trump, then candidate Joe Biden won 92 percent of the votes in Washington.

