US, China wrangle on trade in rare talks

The United States and China sparred over trade issues Friday but promised to keep lines of communication open as Beijing's commerce minister paid a rare visit after a period of soaring tensions.

Minister Wang Wentao met US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade meeting in Detroit, a day after he saw his counterpart Gina Raimondo in Washington.

Tai "discussed the importance of the US-China trade relationship in the global economy and the need for both sides to continue engaging with one another," her office said in a statement.