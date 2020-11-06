Ultimate social media revenge: Greta Thunberg mocks Trump in his own words

Amid ongoing tensions over the results of the US presidential election, Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg has mocked US president Donald Trump in his own words in the ultimate social media revenge.

In response to Trump’s “stop the count” tweet, the 17-year-old said on the micro-blogging platform on Thursday: “So ridiculous. Donald must work on his anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Donald, Chill.”

Thunberg’s tweet was the exact copy of the one that Trump posted in December 2019 criticising the Time magazine’s decision to name her “Person of the Year”.