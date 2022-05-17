US authorises Pfizer's Covid booster shot for children aged 5 to 11

Paul Offit, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said booster shots in the age group would have a limited impact on the pandemic, even with evidence that the additional shots will protect against mild illness for three to six months.

"What is the goal of this vaccine? Are we trying to protect against all symptomatic infection for a limited period of time? Or are we trying to protect against serious illness, in which case all the evidence is that we are preventing serious illness," with the two-dose vaccine regimen, Offit said.

The CDC has scheduled a meeting of outside advisers to discuss vaccine boosters on Thursday. The agency's director has the final say on the administration of vaccines.