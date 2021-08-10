US envoy in Doha to press Taliban for end to offensive

“The increased tempo of Taliban military engagement, resulting civilian causalities in armed conflict between the sides, and alleged human rights atrocities are of grave concern,” the US statement said.
“A negotiated peace is the only path to ending the war.”
The Taliban seized a sixth Afghan provincial capital on Monday following a weekend blitz that saw urban centers fall in quick succession and the government struggle to keep the militants at bay.
The insurgents say they are moving in on Mazar-i-Sharif—the largest city in the north and a linchpin for the government’s control of the region.