US envoy in Doha to press Taliban for end to offensive

The US negotiator on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, “will press the Taliban to stop their military offensive” at talks in Doha this week, the State Department said Monday after the insurgents seized a series of provincial capitals.

“Ambassador Khalilzad will be in Doha to help formulate a joint international response to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan,” the department added in a statement.

Fighting in Afghanistan’s long-running conflict has escalated dramatically since May, when the US-led military coalition began the final stage of a withdrawal set to be completed before the end of the month.