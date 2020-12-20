US reports all-time high daily COVID-19 cases

In yet another grim development amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, the US reported an all-time number of single-day confirmed cases, according to health authorities.

In its latest update on Saturday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the country registered a record high 403,359 new cases and 2,756 deaths, reports Xinhua news agency.

As of Sunday morning, the US still accounts for world's highest number of cases and deaths at 17,631,293 and 316,006, respectively.

Saturday's data brought the seven-day average daily case increase to a record-high of 238,923 cases, and the seven-day average daily death increase to over 2,500.