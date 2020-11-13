US reports record daily increase of over 140,000 COVID-19 cases

The US reported 143,408 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a record daily increase since the onset of the pandemic in the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday.

The new number refreshed the previous nationwide record of 134,383 cases set in previous day, pushing the seven-day average daily increase to a record high of 121,496 cases, according to latest CDC data.

A total of 1,479 deaths from the coronavirus were recorded nationwide on Wednesday, bringing the seven-day average death increase to 1,134, the highest since early August, the Xinhua news agency reported.

It marked the eighth consecutive day that the daily case count had surpassed 1,00,000.