Biden nominates China specialist to be ambassador to strategic Marshall Islands

US president Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated a senior career diplomat to be US ambassador to the Marshall Islands, a strategic Pacific territory that has become a focus for competition with China.

The nominee, Laura Stone, is currently deputy coordinator at the State Department's Office of COVID Response and previously served as deputy assistant secretary for India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Maldives.

A Chinese speaker, Stone also worked previously as coordinator of efforts to counter Chinese malign economic influence and as acting deputy assistant secretary for China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Mongolia.