Facing impeachment, Ecuador’s president dissolves congress

Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso issued a decree on Wednesday to dissolve the country’s legislature, a day after the opposition-led body opened impeachment proceedings over his alleged corruption.

The decree released abruptly by the unpopular conservative president’s office states that Lasso is dissolving the unicameral National Assembly “due to a grave political crisis and national commotion.”

In dissolving congress, Lasso called on the National Electoral Council (CNE) to convene new elections.

It is the first time a president in Ecuador has dissolved the legislature.

By law, within seven days of publication of the decree, the CNE must convene to call new presidential and legislative elections to finish out the current term, which ends in 2025.

The elections must occur within 90 days, and Lasso, 67, may run for the presidency again, although his popularity is at a record low.

Until a new National Assembly is sworn in, Lasso is able to rule by decree, with checks by the constitutional court.

The Popular Front—an alliance of workers, teachers, rural, student and women’s organizations—called for a national protest to defend “rights and freedoms.”