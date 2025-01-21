Orders that Trump signed on his first day in office

On the first day of his new term, President Donald Trump signed orders ranging from climate to immigration, along with sweeping pardons for nearly all of those charged with storming the capital on 6 January, 2021.

Some of his orders delivered on promises he made during the 2024 campaign. Others, like a withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), had not been expected.

Here is a summary of the orders Trump signed at a Washington arena packed with supporters, and later at the White House, after he was sworn in as president.