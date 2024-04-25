Pro-Palestinian protests spread at US universities

“Students joining in hate-filled, antisemitic protests at any public college or university in Texas should be expelled.”

Police were on scene in Los Angeles after hundreds of students began what they called an occupation on the campus of the University of Southern California.

Students chanted “Free free Palestine” as well as the controversial slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which some interpret as calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.

“We’re all just trying to advocate for our brothers and sisters in Palestine who just don’t have voice right now,” biology student Yaseen El-Magharbel told AFP.

The university said it was closing the campus to outside visitors, though classes and other activities would continue.

Students have also launched protests at schools including Yale, MIT, UC Berkeley, the University of Michigan and Brown.