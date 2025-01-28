Trump ‘not 100pc sure’ he’s barred from third term

US President Donald Trump once again hinted at the idea of serving a third term, saying he was “not 100 per cent sure” he was barred from doing so under the Constitution, which forbids it.

Trump has repeatedly alluded to the possibility that he might go beyond the current two-term limit for US presidents -- but while he often strikes a light-hearted tone the remarks remain provocative.

“I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100 per cent sure, because I don’t know... I think I’m not allowed to run again,” Trump told an audience of Congressional Republicans in Miami.