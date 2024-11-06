India’s Modi congratulates Trump on ‘historic election victory’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump for a “historic election victory” Wednesday, adding that he was looking forward to working with the vote frontrunner.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory,” Modi wrote on social media platform X.

“As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration,” he added.

“Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”