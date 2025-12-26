Trump says US launched 'numerous' deadly strikes on IS in Nigeria

President Donald Trump said Thursday that US forces conducted deadly strikes against Islamic State "Scum" in northwestern Nigeria, and vowed more attacks if the militants keep killing Christians.

Without providing details, the commander in chief said "The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes," on Christmas Day, against IS targets.

"I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.