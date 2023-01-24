Lula confronts Brazil military’s pro-Bolsonaro lean with carrot and stick

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has taken a carrot-and-stick approach to asserting authority over Brazil’s armed forces and containing sympathies in the barracks for his predecessor after violent unrest in the capital this month.

On Saturday, Lula fired the army commander for not following his government’s orders to dismantle a tent city of Bolsonaro supporters who clamored for a military coup and stormed government buildings on 8 January, a government source said.

Lula replaced the commander with another army general who days earlier was seen in a video on social media haranguing his troops on the need to respect the result of the October election in which the leftist Lula narrowly defeated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

In a televised interview last week, Lula said he was convinced that parts of the armed forces were complicit in the storming of Brasilia, the worst attack on Brazil’s seats of power since the end of a 21-year military dictatorship in 1985.

“I thought it was the beginning of a coup d’état. I even had the impression that people were following the guidance that Bolsonaro had given them for a long time,” Lula said.