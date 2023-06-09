Trump indicted in classified documents probe

Donald Trump said Thursday he has been indicted over his handling of classified documents after leaving office, the US ex-president’s most serious legal threat yet as a firestorm of criminal investigations imperil his bid for a second White House term.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social as he broke what would be bombshell news of a historic moment for the United States: the first time a sitting or former commander-in-chief has ever faced federal charges.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Justice Department regarding Trump’s assertion, although some US media outlets including The New York Times cited sources saying that Trump has been indicted.

In his post, Trump, who is running for president again, said he has been summoned to a federal courthouse Tuesday in Miami.

“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States,” he wrote.