Trump unveils sweeping US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China

“The tariff action announced today makes clear that our friends, neighbors and Free Trade Agreement partners are in the line of fire,” said Wendy Cutler, vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute and a former US trade negotiator.

“The move today is an opening salvo on the tariff front,” she told AFP.

She noted that Canada and Mexico will face domestic pressure to retaliate.

Economic integration between the United States, Mexico and Canada—who share a trade pact—means stiff tariffs will have “a strong and immediate impact” in all three countries, she said.

Imposing sweeping tariffs on the three biggest US trading partners in goods carries risks for Trump, who won November’s election partly due to public dissatisfaction over the economy.

Higher import costs would likely “dampen consumer spending and business investment,” said EY chief economist Gregory Daco.

He expects inflation would rise by 0.7 percentage points in the first quarter this year with the tariffs, before gradually easing.

“Rising trade policy uncertainty will heighten financial market volatility and strain the private sector, despite the administration’s pro-business rhetoric,” he said.

Economists also expect growth to take a hit.

Trump’s supporters have downplayed fears that tariffs would fuel inflation, with some suggesting his planned tax cuts and deregulation measures could boost growth instead.