More than 530 killed in Haiti gang violence this year: UN

In the first two weeks of March alone, gang clashes left at least 208 dead, 164 injured and 101 kidnapped, Hurtado said.

"Most of the victims were killed or injured by snipers who were reportedly randomly shooting at people in their homes or on the streets," she added.

Students and teachers have been hit by stray bullets, and kidnappings of parents and pupils in the vicinity of schools has surged, forcing many to close.

Without the protective school environment, "many children have been forcibly recruited by armed gangs", Hurtado said.