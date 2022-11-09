Divided America awaits verdict on Biden

A sharply polarized United States on Tuesday braced for a tense night of election results and legal challenges ahead as control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda stood in the balance.

A Republican victory could pave the way for a White House comeback bid by Donald Trump—who returned to his playbook of airing unsubstantiated claims of fraud, after a campaign fought largely over economic issues.

Biden, whose Democrats face a steep climb to hang on to the House of Representatives and Senate, has warned that Republicans pose a dire threat to democracy with more than half their candidates repeating Trump’s debunked claims of cheating in the 2020 election.

With razor-thin margins in key races, a full picture may not be available for days or even weeks.

In Arizona, expected to be one of the closest states, Republicans filed a lawsuit to keep polls open after problems with ballot machines in the most populous county of Maricopa, although officials said no one was being prevented from voting.

“I hope it’s not malice,” said Kari Lake, the Trump-backed candidate for governor. “When we win, there’s going to be a come-to-Jesus for elections in Arizona.”

In his final pitch, Biden vowed that the Democrats would defend pensions, health care and the freedom to have an abortion, after a Supreme Court transformed by Trump rescinded the right to choose.

“It’s all on the ballot. This election is too important to sit out,” Biden tweeted in a last-minute bid to drive voters to the polls.

But the president’s party has traditionally lost seats in midterm elections and Biden’s favorability ratings are hovering in the low 40s, with Republicans hitting him hard over stubbornly high inflation as well as crime.