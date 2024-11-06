Fox News projects Trump wins US presidency

Fox News projected that Republican Donald Trump has won the US presidency, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris and capping a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

Other media outlets have yet to call the race.

In West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump was expected to speak to his supporters at a convention center, the crowd cheered and chanted, “USA! USA! USA!” when Fox News declared him the winner.

Trump has already won the swing states of North Carolina and Georgia and holds leads in several others, according to Edison Research.

The former president was showing strength across broad swaths of the country, improving on his 2020 performance everywhere from rural areas to urban centers.