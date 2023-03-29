At least 40 migrants dead in Mexico detention centre fire

A fire started by migrants in an apparent protest against deportations killed at least 40 people at a Mexican immigration detention centre near the US border, authorities said Tuesday, prompting demands for justice.

The blaze broke out late Monday at the National Migration Institute (INM) facility in Ciudad Juarez, prompting the mobilisation of fire-fighters and dozens of ambulances.

The migrants were believed to have lit the fire as a demonstration because they feared they would be deported, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.