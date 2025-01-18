Trump team asks 3 US senior diplomats including Marcia Bernicat to resign, sources say

According to two separate sources familiar with Trump's plans for the State Department, the administration plans to appoint more political appointees to positions such as assistant secretary, which are typically filled by a mix of career and political bureaucrats.

These sources said Trump's team wants to get more politically appointed officials deeper into the State Department as there was a pervasive feeling among his aides that his agenda was "derailed" by career diplomats during his last term from 2017 to 2021.

The Agency Review Team is already interviewing candidates for such positions, said the two sources.

According to the State Department website, Hogan is the State Department's executive secretary, the official that manages the flow of information between department bureaus and with the White House.

Bernicat is the director-general of the U.S. Foreign Service and director of global talent leading the recruitment, assignment, and career development of the Department's workforce.

Assistant Secretary Teplitz has been with the Department over three decades, serving overseas as well in Washington. Most recently, she has been implementing the duties of under secretary for management, which oversees more than a dozen bureaus responsible for issues from the budget to recruitment, procurement and human resources across the workforce.

"These are not policy positions. This is all the mechanics of the bureaucracy," said Dennis Jett, a professor at Penn State’s School of International Affairs who spent 28 years in the foreign service. "But if you want to control the bureaucracy, that's the way you do it."

Choosing who fills the three roles would allow Trump's team to divert resources to and from parts of the State Department, control the information gathered by the numerous bureaus and embassies and manage personnel decisions, he said.

Shattering the 'deep state'