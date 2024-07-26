Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris' White House bid

Former US president Barack Obama endorsed his fellow Democrat Kamala Harris' bid for the White House on Friday, delivering a major boost to her campaign to defeat Donald Trump in November's presidential election.

The country's first woman vice president is seeking to make history again in November after President Joe Biden abruptly announced he would not seek re-election after weeks of mounting pressure on him to quit.

Barack and Michelle Obama's backing will add to the growing momentum behind Harris' campaign, with polls showing she has already narrowed the gap that existed between Trump and Biden.

"Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris. We told her we think she'll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support," Obama said on social media platform X.