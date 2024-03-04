Trump puts Biden in crosshairs as 'Super Tuesday' looms

Donald Trump will march to the threshold of a third Republican presidential nomination this week as millions of Americans vote in "Super Tuesday" -- a critical milestone in his party's lopsided 2024 race for the White House.

Normally the most consequential part of the campaign before the election itself, Super Tuesday decides Republican and Democratic primaries in the giant states of California and Texas, as well as more than a dozen other battlegrounds.

But the usual drama will largely be absent this year, with the door expected to swing firmly shut on Trump's only remaining challenger, Nikki Haley, and clear the way for a repeat of his 2020 match-up with Joe Biden.

The president is virtually unopposed in the Democratic contest and will look to keep an insurmountable lead against two single-digit challengers.

Haley lost the early nominating states by wide margins, and pundits give her little chance of catching up to Trump, who claims his opponent has "no traction" and will lose every Super Tuesday state.

"If every single conservative, Republican and Trump supporter in these states shows up on Super Tuesday, we will be very close to finished with this primary contest," Trump said in a campaign message ahead of the big vote.

"Republicans will then be able to focus all of our energy, time and resources on defeating crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country."

Fifteen states and one territory -- American Samoa -- make up Tuesday's map, and hopefuls can bag 70 percent of the delegates they need to be named the presumptive nominee.

Trump cannot close out the contest on that night but expects to be anointed by March 19 at the latest.