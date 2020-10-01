Armenia and Azerbaijan vow to keep fighting as deaths mount

Armenia and Azerbaijan vowed to keep fighting and rejected international calls for negotiations Wednesday as clashes over the disputed Nagorny Karabakh region raged for a fourth day.

In the breakaway province’s capital Stepanakert, two explosions were heard around midnight as sirens sounded. Residents said the city had been attacked by drones.

Streets were dark with public lighting shut off, although some shops were open in the city, which local authorities said came under fire when fresh violence erupted Sunday.