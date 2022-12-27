Rohingyas get emergency treatment after boat lands in Indonesia

Rohingya refugees received emergency medical treatment after a boat carrying nearly 200 people came ashore in Indonesia on Monday, authorities said, in the fourth such landing in the country in recent months.

Each year thousands of the mostly Muslim Rohingya, heavily persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, risk their lives on long, expensive sea journeys -- often in poor-quality vessels -- in an attempt to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

The wooden vessel arrived at around 5:30 pm (1030 GMT) on a beach in Indonesia's westernmost province of Aceh, said local police spokesman Winardy.