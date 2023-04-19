Kim orders launch of North Korea’s first spy satellite

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country has finished building its first military spy satellite and gave the green light for its launch, state media said Wednesday.

The report of its completion comes about a week after Pyongyang launched what it said was a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, marking a major breakthrough in its banned weapons programmes.

Analysts have said there is significant technological overlap between the development of ICBMs and space launch capabilities.

Kim gave instructions on Tuesday to “make sure that the military reconnaissance satellite no. 1 completed as of April will be launched at the planned date,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.