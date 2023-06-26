Myanmar junta says failing to halt surge in drug trafficking

Myanmar junta authorities said they torched almost half a billion dollars worth of illegal drugs on Monday, but warned they were failing to stop a surge in production and trafficking of narcotics.

Head-high piles of heroin, cannabis, meth and opium were burned in commercial hub Yangon, AFP reporters said, in an annual spectacle to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Televised torchings also took place elsewhere in the country, with a total of $446 million of narcotics going up in smoke according to junta officials.

But in a rare admission, the head of Myanmar’s Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control said its efforts to crush the multibillion-dollar trade were having no impact.