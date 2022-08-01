Myanmar not invited to ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting

Malaysia is set to lead a push for tougher action on Myanmar when a regional bloc of foreign ministers meet this week, as anger mounts at the junta for stonewalling crisis resolution efforts.

Myanmar’s junta-appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin has not been invited to Phnom Penh for the ASEAN meeting and was also left out of a foreign ministers’ retreat in February, while junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was snubbed at a leaders’ summit last year.

The 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) -- which has spearheaded so far fruitless diplomatic efforts to restore peace -- last week condemned the junta’s execution of four prisoners.